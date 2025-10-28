Enemy BTR-82A and six soldiers taken out: 33rd SMB repels assault near Volodymyrivka. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops have stopped a Russian attempt to break through near Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers of the 33rd Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) repelled an assault by Russian forces trying to breach the Defense Forces’ positions. The enemy deployed at least six pieces of equipment with infantry for the attack, but the offensive ended in failure.

As a result of the battle, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a BTR-82A and damaged another armoured vehicle. Six Russian soldiers were killed and six more were wounded. Thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian fighters, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

"The gray, damp Monday morning began with an assault the occupiers launched in two waves. On the battlefield, at least six pieces of ‘mangled’ equipment were seen advancing toward the village of Volodymyrivka. The enemy was met by bombers and FPV drones of the Legionnaires’ drone unit, as well as UAVs of two mechanized battalions of the brigade," the fighters said in a comment accompanying a video showing fragments of their combat work.

