The United States is again talking about security guarantees for Ukraine — but at what price?

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva, in Uncensored on Censor.NET, explains to those who want to understand what is happening, rather than simply consume soothing news, why Donald Trump’s statements about peace look less and less like real protection for Ukraine.

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What this episode covers:

While Ukrainians live through blackouts and the front line and the rear are being worn down, the "peace plans" contain no commitments for Russia and leave it room for a new war.

The video covers the risks for Zaporizhzhia, the energy system, and the economy, and why talk of reconstruction sounds dangerously detached from reality.

The key question of this episode is which security guarantees actually work. NATO membership, an allied military presence, Ukraine’s own defense capability and why "paper agreements" could cost Ukraine too much.

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Recall that on 28 January, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington's support is the only real security guarantee for Ukraine. There is already a shared understanding between the countries on this.

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