Ukraine has received first batch of energy equipment from Germany, - Svyrydenko

Ukraine has received the first batch of energy equipment from Germany, provided as part of the winter emergency support package, which has been increased to €120 million.

This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Two cogeneration units, generators and other critically needed equipment were delivered.

"This will help provide light and heat to more than 86,000 people in Kyiv, powering residential buildings, hospitals, kindergartens and schools. The equipment is already in operation.



Another 41 cogeneration units with a total capacity of 40.8 MW and 76 modular boiler rooms will arrive in Ukraine in the near future. This will provide light and heat to millions of people across the country," the prime minister added.

Read more: Germany prepares new deliveries of IRIS-T air defence systems for Ukraine

According to Svyrydenko, the aid package will also include 300 solar stations, 375 battery storage units for backup power supply, 15 mobile hybrid generators, 10 pellet heating systems, and 45 units of construction equipment for urgent repair work.

The Prime Minister recalled that this winter, Germany provided €60 million for humanitarian needs and made a €167 million contribution to the Energy Support Fund, which Ukraine received in December.

Read more: Germany provides Ukraine with €60m for energy support

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that Germany would transfer 33 mobile thermal power plants to Ukraine.

Germany is also sending two more mini-CHP plants to Kyiv.

Read more: Germany gives Ukraine €170 million to strengthen its energy sector