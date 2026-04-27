They wanted to film "liberation" but were captured, - fighters of Kotsiubailo Regiment captured group of occupiers with Russian flags. VIDEO

On the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, fighters of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo captured a group of Russian troops under unusual circumstances.

According to Censor.NET, soldiers from the unit told the ‘Butusov Plus’ channel about the circumstances of the Russians’ capture.

The incident occurred while Ukrainian UAV operators were searching for their drone, which had made a forced landing in a village.

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After entering one of the half-destroyed houses to wait out an enemy raid, the Ukrainian soldiers encountered occupiers dressed in camouflage suits. Because there was no red tape and both sides were speaking Russian, the invaders initially mistook the Ukrainian assault troops for their own. However, after a check and a demand to lift their camouflage suits, the enemy were disarmed and surrendered.

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As it later turned out, the prisoners were part of a group of 24 people tasked with covertly advancing deep into Ukrainian positions. Their main goal was to display Russian flags in the settlement for the cameras of a Russian drone, creating the illusion of control over the area for propaganda purposes. The occupiers said they had walked 19 kilometers over four days, hiding in basements, but instead of getting a "picture" for TV, they ended up in the hands of the Kotsiubailo Regiment’s fighters.

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