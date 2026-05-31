Defence forces struck refinery in Saratov, 700 km from front line, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Last night, 31 May, the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a strike on an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Oil refinery in Saratov

“Last night, our soldiers carried out long-range strikes against an oil refineryin Saratov, Russia – that’s about 700 kilometres from the front line. An important result. Thank you!” the statement reads.

See also: Key oil pipeline junction in Kirov Oblast and oil depot in Rostov Oblast hit, – Special Operations Forces

Other strikes

He also confirmed strikes in the Rostov region, Kirov region and at a military base on the Caspian Sea.

"Our Ukrainian Defence Forces are carrying out long-range missions in accordance with the approved priorities of the sanctions plan. This week, targets were also hit in the Yaroslavl, Ryazan, Voronezh, Volgograd, Rostov, Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod and Krasnodar regions at distances ranging from 300 to 1,200 kilometres from Ukraine’s state border.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and our intelligence services – thank you!" the president added.

Read on Censor.NET: Consequences of Ukraine’s strikes: Russia’s diesel fuel production has fallen by a further 10%

What led up to this?