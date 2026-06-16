Zelenskyy confirmed that he had already met with Macron: We have busy schedule today. We need peace!. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he has already held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details from Zelenskyy

"Substantive meetings have already begun at the G7 summit in France. Thank you, Mr Macron! We have a busy schedule today. The main thing is to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and push for diplomacy so that Russia ends its war. We need peace," the head of state noted.

Earlier, the media reported that Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron held a behind-the-scenes meeting at the G7 summit.

Read more: Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron held behind-the-scenes meeting at G7 summit, - media

G7 summit

It was previously reported that President Zelenskyy had arrived in Evian, France, for the G7 summit.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni stated that support for Ukraine would be the main topic at the G7 summit.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that he had proposed to dictator Putin to hold a meeting at the G7 summit.

On 14 June, during a conversation with Donald Trump, Zelenskyy agreed to a meeting at the G7 summit.

Read more: Lukashenko apologised to Zelenskyy for his previous statements: Belarus will not go to war with Ukraine

What led up to this?

As a reminder, Macron suggested to Zelenskyy that he arrange a meeting with Trump.