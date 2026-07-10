Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet has destroyed Russian "Geran-3" jet-powered UAV. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the destruction of an aerial target in Ukrainian airspace. A pilot of a MiG-29 fighter jet from the Ukrainian Air Force detected and, with a precision strike, shot down a Russian ‘Geran-3’ jet-powered strike and reconnaissance UAV.

According to Censor.NET, the footage from an independent source shows the moment the enemy drone was hit and crashed.

"A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force destroys a Geran-3 jet-powered strike and reconnaissance UAV," reads the caption accompanying the post.

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