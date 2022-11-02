Instead of Kerch bridge, Russians let trucks through occupied Mariupol - Andriushchenko

Trucks that used to drive to occupied Crimea over Kerch bridge now go through Mariupol.

This was stated on the air of Espreso.TV by the Mariupol Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Suspilne.

He reminded that on October 27 the occupants restricted the movement of trucks across the Kerch bridge.

"40-ton tractors have never driven in the center of Mariupol because it has always been prohibited. Even potholes appeared because of these large tractors," said Andriushchenko.

Watch more: Increase in movement of Russian occupants’ equipment in Mariupol: they are moving towards Mangush, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

According to him, the occupants are repairing and putting in order the road from Novoazovsk to Crimea.

In addition, on November 2 in Mariupol the movement of vehicles through the city center towards Mangush and further to Zaporizhzhia was registered again.

"The only bridge between the left and right banks of the Kalmius river in Mariupol was almost blocked for about three hours to ensure traffic," noted the Mayor's advisor.

It should be reminded that the bridge across the Kerch Strait was opened by the occupiers in May 2018. In December 2019, Russia launched a railway connection, after which the United States imposed additional sanctions.

Read more: Occupiers admitted that buses and trucks cannot move across Kerch Bridge

On the morning of October 8, 2022, a severe fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge. According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, three people died. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, but later allegedly resumed.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by explosion of a truck with tankers. putin created a government commission because of the fire.