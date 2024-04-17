Chervinskyi’s case: Tomorrow court hearing will be held in Kropyvnytskyi

On April 18, at 12:00, the Kropyvnytskyi District Court will hold a hearing in the case of SSO Colonel Roman Chervinskyi.

This was reported on Facebook by activist Nadiia Palyvoda, Censor.NET reports.

"The next meeting is tomorrow, Thursday, at 12.00 in the same place (Kropyvnytskyi, Balashivka district court)," she said in a statement.

According to her, Chervinskyi's defense filed a demand that the case be considered by a panel of three judges, as it is a complex case, with many examinations, participants, and witnesses from the military.

Read more: Court extends Chervinskyi’s detention for 15 days - lawyer

"And if the judge suddenly goes on vacation or something like that, the case will be transferred to another judge, and then we'll have to start all over again, from the beginning. The judge agreed to have three judges, not just one. Today they have already been drawn and all three of them postponed the hearing until tomorrow. Another motion was filed by the lawyers - to transfer the case to Kyiv due to the inability to provide the defendant (Roman Chervinskyi) with proper custody.

The fact is that the person's stomach ailments, pancreatitis, etc., were exacerbated by this damned feeding, and he was on edge. As you know, in such cases, dietary food is required, no spicy or fried food. His wife brings Roman dietary food, but those bastards don't accept it and deliberately give him some kind of disgusting food fried in tomato sauce instead," Palyvoda said.

The activist also noted that Chervinskyi's wife in Kropyvnytskyi is deprived of access to her husband.

The transfer of the case to Kyiv was denied, she added.

Read more: Kyiv Court of Appeal judges recuse themselves from Chervinskyi case

Roman Chervinskyi's case

The media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months to hijack the plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the SSU noted, the "operation" was carried out over the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state authorities. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, Chervinskyi gave an exclusive interview for Censor.NET in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

In April 2023, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

Major General Viktor Hanushchak, who was in charge of the military unit to which Colonel Chervinskyi was assigned as deputy commander, told Censor.NET that the operation at Kanatove airfield had been agreed with the top leadership of the Armed Forces. However, the court refused to hear Hanushchak and did not accept evidence in favour of Chervinsky.

Roman Chervinskyi was one of the intelligence officers who organised an operation in 2020 to detain Russian mercenaries from the Wagner PMC, luring them to Belarus. There, the mercenaries were supposed to board a plane that would later be crash-landed in Ukraine by the Ukrainian special services. However, the operation failed. On 24 June 2021, President Zelensky confirmed the preparation of a special operation against the Wagnerites. Zelenskyy also said that the special operation against the Wagnerites was the idea of other countries and that Ukraine was involved in this issue as much as possible.

In December 2021, DIU intelligence officers Chervinskyi and Semeniuk spoke about the betrayal of the operation. According to Chervinskyi, several people from the President's Office could have leaked information about the operation to detain the Wagnerites. He also said that the Presidential Office threatened the ex-intelligence officers with criminal proceedings.

On 28 December 2023, Colonel Roman Chervinskyi was served a notice of suspicion of attempting to seize USD 100,000 by impersonating an official of the State Fiscal Service.

Read more: Shevchenkivskyi District Court did not consider prosecutors’ motion to extend Chervinskyi’s detention