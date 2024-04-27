Enemy attacked 2 objects of critical energy infrastructure in Lviv region. There is destruction

On the night of April 27, during an air alert, the Lviv region survived an attack by cruise missiles of various classes and "Kindzhal" aeroballistic missiles.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv RMA Maksym Kozytskyi, Censor.NET informs.

What managed to shoot down in the Lviv region

According to him, 3 cruise missiles were shot down by AC "West" soldiers.

"Arrivals" in the region

"Unfortunately, there are also hits. The enemy attacked two objects of critical energy infrastructure in the Stryi and Chervonohrad districts. Fires started on them. The units of the State Emergency Service promptly extinguished the fire. There is destruction," Kozytskyi informs.

It is also noted that as of this hour, there are no victims, victims, and destruction of residential infrastructure in the Lviv region as a result of the enemy attack.

"The life support systems of the region are working as usual. There is currently no talk of emergency power outages," adds the head of the RMA.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. Equipment is damaged - Ministry of Energy

Also remind, that the enemy has already attacked a critical infrastructure object in the Lviv region several times, in particular during the air alert that lasted from 05:01 to 06:27 on March 31. He was also targeted on March 24 and 29, when one man was killed.

As reported, on the night of April 27, the enemy again attacked the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. The Air Force reported that 21 of 34 enemy missiles were destroyed.

According to DTEK, the enemy attacked 4 TPPs of DTEK, serious damage was recorded, and there are also casualties. According to the RMA, Ruscists hit a critical infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia.

Censor.NET also informed that on the night of April 27, during a massive Russian attack, explosions were heard in the Dnipro. The RMA noted that 13 missiles were destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk region, energy facilities were damaged.