Day in Kharkiv region: 30 settlements are under fire, many houses are damaged in Vovchansk, there are wounded

No attacks on Kharkiv were recorded over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove, and others. The towns of Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Vesele, Vilcha, Liptsi, Slobozhanske, Sosnovyi Bir, and Ukrainske were shelled by air.

Also read: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation in Kharkiv region: Enemy attacks in the direction of Lipsy and Vovchansk, fighting continues for 5 settlements in the grey zone

Shelling of Kharkiv region according to the RMA:

11 May 00:45 p.m. Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district. Four houses and a car were damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

11:40 p.m., Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. A 53-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were wounded as a result of the shelling.

05:00 p.m. Andriivka, Izium district. A tractor hit an unknown explosive device in the field. There were no casualties.

12:50 p.m. Cherkaski Tyshky of Kharkiv district. The shelling damaged private houses. A 55-year-old man died.

Situation in Vovchansk

According to Sinegubov, on 10 May, as a result of a series of massive shelling of Vovchansk with various types of weapons, dozens of private houses were damaged. A 52-year-old and a 42-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman and three other civilians were injured.

He also reminds that over the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attacks in the Kupyansk sector, in particular in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region;

In the Slobozhansk sector, 9 attacks were repelled, in particular in the areas of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Hatyshche, and others. Kharkiv region;

The RMA also informs that 1775 people have been evacuated from Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts.

Also read: White House: We do not expect serious breakthroughs from Russian army's attempts to attack Kharkiv region

As Censor.NET previously reported, at night, Sinegubov said that the enemy was striking at Kharkiv.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that on the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.