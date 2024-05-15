Ukraine has already fulfilled first important condition for joining EU - Polish Minister Szlapka

The vast majority of EU countries support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

This was stated by Adam Szlapka, Minister for EU Affairs in the Polish government, during a discussion on "Rebuilding Ukraine: Challenges and Opportunities," Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, after the Revolution of Dignity, the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2014 and the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian society no longer had any doubts about the direction of integration with the Western world.

Shlapka also noted that Ukraine now has the consent of the elites and the whole society to join the EU, "which is the first prerequisite for European integration, which Ukraine has already fulfilled".

The second necessary condition on this path, he said, is the continuity of Ukraine's European integration process and progress in this regard.

"Even if this process is not completed quickly, but it will be a long process, even if it is difficult, it should be actively moved forward. The vast majority of EU countries support Ukraine on this issue, and Poland is at the forefront of these countries. We are pushing very hard for the negotiation framework to be adopted, which will allow us to open the next negotiation clusters," explained Szlapka.

Ukraine's membership in the EU

Earlier, EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova said that Ukraine could join the EU in 2030.

Latvian President Rinkēvičs believes that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU will be extremely difficult.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that EU membership is a dream that will soon become a reality for Ukraine.

