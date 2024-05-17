During last two months, none of brigades complains that there are no artillery shells. This is first time during war - Zelenskyy

There is progress in the supply of artillery shells to the AFU, even without the Czech initiative.

According to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with journalists.

"Even before the Czech initiative, we have made progress. For the first time in the years of war, none of the brigades complains that there is no artillery shell. And this has been happening over the past two months," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader noted that there is still a lot of work to be done. And the Czech initiative, he said, "will go on". The president also announced an initiative under which partners will provide Ukraine with funds for the production of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

"The technical performance of our drones is getting better. We are starting to produce a lot of them, and there is no money for them, we can produce more than we have money for," Zelensky stated.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy: Partners are not pushing Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, but there is a sense of peace in the atmosphere

Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine

As reported earlier, Czech Prime Minister Fiala said that 15 countries are ready to join the initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside Europe.

In particular, Canada will join the Czech initiative and allocate 30 million Canadian dollars (about 23 million US dollars) for the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine outside NATO.

The Netherlands is allocating more than €100 million to this initiative.

Germany, Luxembourg, Poland, and Sweden have also expressed support for this idea.

In addition, Norway allocated $153 million to the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine.

Later, Portugal joined the Czech initiative. The country allocated €100 million for this purpose.