Ukrainian Air Force destroys 5 out of 6 missiles and 24 "Shaheds"

On the night of 12 June 2024, the occupiers launched a missile and air strike against Ukraine, using air- and ground-launched missiles and attack UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the Air Force Command.

What did the enemy use to hit Ukraine?

As noted, Russian troops used a total of 30 means of air attack:

4 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area - Saratov region - Russian Federation);

1 Iskander-M ballistic missile (from the territory of Crimea);

1 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of Tambov region - Russian Federation);

24 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs (launch area - Yeysk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia).

According to the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

What did our air defence manage to shoot down?

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 29 air targets were shot down:

1 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile;

4 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

24 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs.

Air defences were deployed in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia regions.

