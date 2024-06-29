Actions of General Sodol will be checked in case of defense breakthrough in Kharkiv region - SBI

After Bohdan Krotevych's statement, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) intends to investigate the actions of Lieutenant General Yurii Sodol within the framework of the case of the border breach by the Russian troops in the north of the Kharkiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, the SBI reported this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

As noted by the law enforcement officers, the Bureau considered the appeal of the chief of staff of the "Azov" brigade, Bohdan Krotevich, regarding the possible excess of official authority and incompetent command of the troops by the commander of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, Yurii Sodol.

Krotevych's statement was added to the materials of the criminal case regarding the breakthrough of the Russians in the Kharkiv direction.

The SBI will check the actions of General Sodol, in particular, a legal evaluation will be given to the actions of the military command of the Khortytsia military command during the planning and conduct of defense operations.

Read more: Krotevych received response from SBI regarding complaint against Sodol. Military man said he was dissatisfied with it

What preceded?

On June 23, the chief of staff of the "Azov" brigade Bohdan Krotevich (Tavr) reported that he wrote a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation with a call to open criminal proceedings against a Ukrainian general who, in his opinion, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general". The soldier did not give the general's last name.

On June 24, the SBI confirmed that they had received a statement from the Chief of Staff of the "Azov" brigade Krotevych regarding the general.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to replace the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yury Sodol, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

The case regarding the breakthrough of the occupiers in the Kharkiv region

It will be recalled that earlier the mass media reported that the territorial administration of the State Intelligence Service in Poltava seized a number of secret military documents as part of the criminal proceedings opened based on the facts of the breakthrough of the state border by the Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region in May 2024.

The 125th separate brigade of the TD rejected the accusations: the defense forces were ready to attack and no one retreated from their positions.

On the third day of the massive offensive of the occupiers, on May 13, the commander of the "Kharkiv" OSGT was replaced. He became General Mykhailo Drapaty instead of Yurii Halushkin. Drapaty also remains in the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.