Farion’s murder: police find gun during searches

Law enforcement officers found a gun and ammunition during searches in the case of the murder of linguist Iryna Farion.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to hromadske, this is stated in the decision of the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv.

In particular, law enforcement officers found: a 12-R Fort pistol with a magazine, 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 138 rounds of 9mm ammunition, sandpaper, drill bits, screwdrivers, rubber balls, a pair of red gloves, two cell phones with SIM cards, and more.

Investigators filed a motion to seize the seized property. It is known that the searches were conducted on August 14 in the apartment, but neither the address nor the name of the owner of the apartment is indicated.

Read more: Farion’s murder: Lawyer of suspect Zinchenko appeals against preventive measure

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.