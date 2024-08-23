Halushchenko was afraid to come to Rada to hear report on corruption in Energy Ministry because he was targeted by NABU - journalist Nikolov

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko did not attend a report to the Rada on corruption in the Ministry of Energy.

This was reported by journalist Yuriy Nikolov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I have received confirmation from sources in the energy industry that Energy Minister Halushchenko was afraid to come to the parliamentary report not only because of the issue of corruption in his vertical. He was also afraid of being targeted by the NABU. On 15 August, detectives conducted searches at his home and workplace in the same case of Hale, who, according to the Energy Ministry, was taken for a bribe "with the assistance of the minister," he said.

According to Nikolov, questions about the search and its reasons would have been raised in the parliamentary hall, which in turn would have been reported in the international media.

"So now it's even more obvious what nonsense the minister's PR people and loyal SSU representatives were spreading through the telethon that Deputy Minister Hale was detained with Halushchenko's assistance. After all, it was known that Halushchenko found out after the fact that his deputy had been arrested for bribery.

Moreover, the circumstances of Hale's corruption case made it quite clear that there was a well-organised system of corruption flows under the roof of the Ministry of Energy. For example, how can you demand a bribe of half a million dollars in cash from a state mine in Volyn to transport combines from the Donetsk mines that are about to be occupied? So the question is not about cynicism (it is clear that these nits have no conscience), but about where the cash came from, if a state-owned mine has to give all its coal to the ministerial owner on a cashless basis? In general, it is quite obvious that Halushchenko was simply trying to save face.

And one more important nuance. It seems that nothing has leaked from NABU in this case. I won't link this to the fact that Uhlava is now hysterically arguing to the disciplinary commission that he is innocent of leaks and collapses in some NABU cases, and he has been suspended from office for the duration of the investigation. I really won't. Because this is pure allegedology. And integrity is tested at a great distance. But the fact remains. The recent actions of the NABU and the SAPO in the Ministry of Energy have been unexpected for the President's Office. This has not happened for a long time," the journalist added.

On 12 August, the NABU and SAPO, together with the SSU and the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, exposed the current Deputy Minister of Energy Oleksandr Hale and three of his accomplices for receiving undue benefits for granting permission to export mining equipment from the frontline area.

On the same day, the Ministry of Energy immediately dismissed Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Hale.

