Stoltenberg: NATO countries should support Ukrainian peace plan, not Sino-Brazilian initiative

NATO member states should fully support the Ukrainian peace plan, not the Sino-Brazilian initiative.

This was stated in an interview with Politico by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is leaving office on October 1, Censor.NET reports.

Stoltenberg was asked about Turkey's participation in the Friends for Peace initiative, which is being created by China and Brazil to promote their plan to end the war in Ukraine.

"We must support the Ukrainian initiative... The Ukrainian peace initiative is an initiative that ensures that we have a process that can lead to a lasting peace. And, of course, Ukrainians ultimately have to decide what conditions are acceptable. They are the victim of a full-scale invasion," Stoltenberg said.

As a reminder, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China and Brazil would create a "Friends of Peace" platform to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis."

Fifteen countries have joined the Sino-Brazilian initiative, including two NATO countries, Turkey and Hungary.

China and Brazil's peace proposal

On May 23, 2024, the governments of Brazil and China concluded an agreement to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine, advocating political negotiations to achieve peace. The countries also asked for the support of the international community.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation, and "not escalating the situation by any party."

The document states that both countries support an international peace conference "held in due course, recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, and an honest discussion of all peace plans."

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.

