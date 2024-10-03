Patriot system from Romania arrives in Ukraine

On October 3, a spokesman for the Romanian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Patriot system had arrived in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We confirm that the Patriot system has arrived in Ukraine," Romanian Defense Ministry spokesman Constantin Spinu told Radio Liberty on October 3.

On the evening of October 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in X: "I thank every country that helps us with air defense. Special thanks to Romania for the Patriot system. Together, we can achieve even greater effectiveness - we can put an end to Russian terror by jointly destroying Shahids and missiles."

What preceded it:

At the end of August 2024, the Romanian Ministry of Defense sent a bill to the parliament to transfer the Patriot air defense missile system to Ukraine.

This decision was later supported by the Romanian government.

On September 2, the decision was supported by the upper house of the Romanian parliament.

On September 3, the decision was supported by the lower house of the Romanian parliament.