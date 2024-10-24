First military units from DPRK have already arrived in combat zone, they were spotted in Kursk region of RF - DIU

The first DPRK military units that trained at eastern Russian training grounds have already arrived in the combat zone of the Russian-Ukrainian war, in particular, on 23 October 2024, they were recorded in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The North Korean troops who arrived in Russia are being trained at five military training grounds located in the east of the aggressor state: Baranovsky (Ussuriysk), Donguz (Ulan-Ude), Yekaterinoslavsky (Yekaterinoslavka), 248th (Knyazhe-Volkonskoye) and 249th (Sergeevka)." the statement said.

According to the DIU, the number of North Korean troops redeployed to Russia is now about 12,000, including 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals.

Moscow has appointed Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov as the person responsible for overseeing the training and adaptation of the DPRK troops

"The soldiers sent by Pyongyang are provided with ammunition, bedding, winter clothing and footwear, as well as hygiene. In particular, Moscow will provide each North Korean with 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap every month, according to the established norms. The Kremlin has high hopes for the North Korean component in the war against Ukraine and the global confrontation with the West," the DIU said.

DPRK Military Participation in Russia's War Against Ukraine

On 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean troops for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that almost 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as 1 November.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmed that North Korea has sent troops to Russia.

South Korea summons Russia's ambassador to Seoul over the DPRK's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

It was reported that eighteen North Korean soldiers had already escaped from the Russian army positions on the border of Ukraine with the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Later it became known that they had been detained.

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, Jongkook Hwang, said that Russia could pay for the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine with nuclear weapons technology.

And The Guardian wrote that Russia could send North Korean troops to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk region or to conduct winter assaults on other important areas on Ukraine's eastern front.

Later, the Pentagon confirmed that the DPRK military had arrived in Russia.