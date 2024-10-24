DPRK sends about 3000 troops to Russia - White House

The White House confirms that the North Korean military is undergoing training in Russia, but it is not yet known whether they will be directly involved in the war against Ukraine.

This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, Censor.NET reports citing "European Pravda".

According to him, from early to mid-October, North Korea sent "at least 3,000 soldiers to eastern Russia".

"We estimate that these military personnel travelled by ship from the port of Wonsan in North Korea to Vladivostok, Russia. From there, the North Korean military travelled to a number of military training centres in eastern Russia, where they are currently undergoing training," Kirby said.

He clarified that it is not yet clear whether these North Korean troops will take direct part in hostilities against Ukraine together with Russian troops.

"But, of course, this possibility is of considerable concern. After completing their training, these soldiers may go to western Russia to fight against the Ukrainian military," the White House official said.

He said that the US has communicated its view of the situation to the Ukrainian side and is in close communication with allies, partners and countries in the region "about the implications of such a drastic step and our possible response".

"Let me be clear: if the North Korean military does engage in combat, it will show Russia's growing desperation in its war against Ukraine," Kirby said, adding that it "will be a sign of weakness, not strength, for the Kremlin."

DPRK Military Participation in Russia's War Against Ukraine

On 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was training ten thousand North Korean troops for the war in Ukraine, including infantry.

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that almost 11,000 soldiers from North Korea are currently training in eastern Russia to fight against Ukraine. They will be ready for combat as early as 1 November.

At the same time, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States has not yet confirmed that North Korea has sent troops to Russia.

South Korea summons Russia's ambassador to Seoul over the DPRK's involvement in the war against Ukraine.

It was reported that eighteen North Korean soldiers had already escaped from the Russian army positions on the border of Ukraine with the Bryansk and Kursk regions. Later it became known that they had been detained.

South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN Security Council, Jongkook Hwang, said that Russia could pay for the participation of North Korea's military in the war against Ukraine with nuclear weapons technology.

And The Guardian wrote that Russia could send North Korean troops to capture Pokrovsk in Donetsk region or to conduct winter assaults on other important areas on Ukraine's eastern front.

