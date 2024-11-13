Moldovan Prime Minister Recean on downing of Russian drones: We are at risk as long as war in Ukraine continues

Commenting on the downing of Russian drones in Moldova, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said that it is necessary to strengthen defense capabilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to New TV.

According to the prime minister, Moldova will be at risk as long as Russia's aggression against Ukraine continues.

"As long as military operations continue in Ukraine, we are at risk that fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones may enter the territory of the Republic of Moldova. To this end, we need to strengthen our capabilities to detect these drones and neutralize them," Recean emphasized.

On November 10, after the Russian attack on Ukraine, two drones were found on the territory of Moldova: in Kaushan and Rishkan districts.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that the drones were not dangerous to Moldovan citizens, but noted that it was necessary to continue purchasing radars to protect the country and its citizens.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popschiu condemned the violation of the country's airspace by two Russian drones on Sunday, November 10.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry handed Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov a note of protest over Russian interference in the elections and two Russian drones whose wreckage was found in the Kaushan and Rishkan districts.

On November 12, an unidentified drone was again spotted in Moldova near the village of Cosernita. This is the third such incident in three days.