Farion’s murder: Zinchenko’s preventive measure extended until March 4

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Lviv has extended the measure of restraint for Viacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion, in the form of detention until March 4, 2025.

The decision was made during the preparatory hearing in the case.

The hearing in the case began at 11:40 a.m., although it was scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. The courtroom received information about a bomb threat, so everyone was asked to leave the court. Later, the suspect was brought in and the hearing began.

"The penalty for the accused has increased: if proven guilty, he faces a sentence of 5 to 10 years in prison or life imprisonment. Therefore, these circumstances have led to an increased risk that the accused, in case the measure of restraint is changed, may hide from further appearance in court in order to avoid criminal liability," said prosecutor Dmytro Petliovanyi.

The suspect's lawyer, Ihor Sulyma, asked the court to change the measure of restraint for Zinchenko to round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic monitoring device.

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.

Zinchenko's preventive measure was left unchanged.

The case of Farion's murder was reclassified, and the suspect Zinchenko faces life imprisonment.

