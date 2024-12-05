Farion’s murder: Zinchenko’s preventive measure was left unchanged. PHOTO

The Lviv Court of Appeal upheld the preventive measure against Viacheslav Zinchenko, a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

On 13 November, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv extended Zinchenko's pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without bail for 60 days until 12 January.

The defence requested that the measure of restraint be changed to round-the-clock house arrest with the wearing of an electronic device. They argue that there is no direct evidence against the suspect Zinchenko. And the fact that he has no previous convictions.

Prosecutors believe the suspicion is reasonable. They ask to leave the measure of restraint unchanged - detention without bail.

The court upheld the preventive measure.

The suspect and one of his lawyers, Ihor Sulyma, took part in the hearing via video link.

The courtroom was also attended by the mother of the suspect Zinchenko and people wearing T-shirts with the suspect's photo and the inscription "Zinchenko is innocent".

There were also people in the audience who came to support Farion's family, including a photo portrait of the linguist.

Read more: Street renamed in honor of Farion in Lviv

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.

Read more: Unidentified persons may be involved in Farion’s murder, investigators are checking almost 300 phone numbers