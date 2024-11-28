Street renamed in honor of Farion in Lviv

On November 28, deputies of the Lviv City Council decided to rename the city's Technichna Street in honor of the murdered former deputy, linguist and public figure Iryna Farion.

Technychna Street is located on the side of Stepan Bandera Street and connects the campus of Lviv Polytechnic, where the linguist worked, with the space of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, where she studied, and Franko Park.

It is noted that the Svoboda faction insisted on renaming this particular street in honor of Iryna Farion, emphasizing that the linguist worked for many years at Lviv Polytechnic, which is located nearby.

The street is located near the historic city center and is 133 meters long.

Over the years, Technichna Street was called Kliainivska Bichna, in honor of Lviv entrepreneur Jan Klein, Techniska, Technikerstrasse, Technytska, and since 1945 it has been called Technichna in honor of the university.

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.

