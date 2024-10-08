Lviv Court of Appeal upholds preventive measure for suspect in Farion’s murder

Due to the principled position of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the Lviv Court of Appeal remanded in custody an 18-year-old resident of Dnipro, who is suspected of the premeditated murder of a public figure, People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VII convocation Iryna Farion.

As noted, earlier the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv extended the suspect's detention without the alternative of bail.

Prosecutors insisted on such a measure of restraint.

"The suspect's defense counsel filed an appeal against this decision of the investigating judge and asked to cancel it and impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest.

As a result of the court hearing, the court dismissed the lawyer's appeal and upheld the previously imposed measure of restraint in the form of detention without bail," the Prosecutor General's Office explained.

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.

