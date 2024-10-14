Unidentified persons may be involved in Farion’s murder, investigators are checking almost 300 phone numbers

Many unidentified persons who use subscriber numbers may be involved in the murder of linguist Iryna Farion, and investigators are currently checking almost 300 phone numbers.

According to Censor.NET, citing Espresso.Zakhid, this is stated in the court materials published in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

"In the course of the pre-trial investigation, a report was received from the operative of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region, PERSON_21, stating that in the course of a set of measures in this criminal proceeding, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region found that unidentified persons using subscriber numbers may be involved in the commission of this criminal offense," is stated in the court materials, which contains a list of 291 phone numbers.

As noted, the court granted access to telephone conversations of all these subscribers of Ukrainian mobile operators.

The murder of Iryna Farion

It should be recalled that on the evening of July 19 in Lviv, an unknown person shot Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street.

According to local media, the shooter was seen by neighbors. A 20-25-year-old man shot at Farion. He was waiting for her at the exit, he had a gun without a silencer, he was wearing gloves.

Doctors operated on Farion, but it was not possible to save her life.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and socio-political activities of Farion.

Law enforcement officers have published photos and signs of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bid farewell to Iryna Farion.

On July 25, President Zelensky announced the arrest of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion. The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, believes that the suspect can only be the executor.

On July 26, Lviv's Halytskyi court remanded an 18-year-old Dnipro resident in custody for two months without bail.

Subsequently, the lawyer filed an appeal against the preventive measure.