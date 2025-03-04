Hungarian government supports US decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine

The Hungarian government supports the US decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

Thus, the spokesman for the Hungarian government said that Budapest's position coincides with the opinion of the Trump administration.

"Instead of continuing to supply weapons and war, it is necessary to cease fire as soon as possible and start peace talks," he said.

Read more: EU suspends €20bn military aid plan for Ukraine due to Hungary’s position, - Politico

Suspension of US aid

On the morning of March 4, it became known that US President Donald Trump had ordered the suspension of all US military aid to Ukraine in order to force Kyiv to demonstrate a "good faith commitment" to peace.

One U.S. official told CNN that the consequences of the suspension of U.S. military aid will be felt in some time. Perhaps a few days or weeks. However, as soon as the stockpiles of weapons and armaments begin to run out, the country will face serious consequences.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, the US decision to suspend assistance to Ukraine will primarily affect the supply of missiles to air defense and ammunition for HIMARS and artillery.

See more: To mark third anniversary of full-scale war, rallies in support of Ukraine were held in different cities around world. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized that the US decision to temporarily suspend military aid to Ukraine means that Europe must help Ukraine more and faster than before to fill this gap.

The Economist article says that the US decision to suspend aid to Ukraine will lead to more casualties and destruction. The critical elements, the newspaper writes, are weapons, their repair, air defense missiles, the Starlink system, and, perhaps most importantly, intelligence sharing.

Chief National Security Advisor to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Marius Česnulevičius, said that Washington's decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine was not a surprise. However, Europe is preparing a response.

Later, The Economist wrote that there is currently no official order from Donald Trump to suspend military aid to Ukraine.

Read more: Orban avoided answering whether he personally considers Russia aggressor: Let’s leave assessment to historians