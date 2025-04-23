Russia launched 134 UAVs at Ukraine: 67 targets shot down, 47 lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 23 April 2025, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with strike UAVs and other types of imitation drones.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, Russian troops launched 134 UAVs. The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda, Hvardiiske (occupied Crimea).
"As of 09.30 a.m., 67 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.
47 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.
The enemy attack affected Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
