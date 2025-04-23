Consequences of massive strike by Shaheds in Poltava: 3 people injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 22-23 April, Russian troops massively attacked Poltava with strike UAVs, injuring three people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, only the civilian infrastructure of the city came under hostile attack. Residential buildings, enterprises, warehouses and garages were damaged.

One of the drones crashed near a high-rise building, smashing windows and damaging the facade.

Fires have broken out: firefighters are extinguishing the flames.

See more: Enemy attacked Poltava region with Shaheds: house, administrative building, and power line were damaged. There is power outage. PHOTOS





















The aftermath of the strikes is underway. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are on site to help the affected residents.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 23 April, Russian strike drones attacked Poltava region again, hitting civilian infrastructure.

In addition, it was noted that in the evening of 22 April, Russian drones attacked enterprises in the Poltava community.

Kharkiv and Odesa were also hit by Russian UAVs that night.