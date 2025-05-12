Zelenskyy ratifies minerals agreement with US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill to ratify the agreement on minerals and establish an investment fund for reconstruction between Ukraine and the United States.

This is stated in the card of the bill on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

The President signed the bill on May 12.

On May 8, the Ukrainian parliament ratifies the US-Ukraine Minerals Agreement. A total of 338 MPs voted in favor of the decision. On May 10, the bill was sent to the president for signature.

Agreement on minerals with the United States

On May 1, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund and a partnership in critical minerals.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

The White House said that the signing of the minerals agreement with Ukraine reflects the United States' interest in the sovereign future of the country.

At a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation on May 7, editorial changes are made to the draft law on ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and the United States on the Establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratifies the agreement on the establishment of the investment fund.