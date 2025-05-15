Ukraine plans to send delegation to Istanbul to assess authority of Russian negotiators – Reuters

Ukraine is considering sending a group of officials "of the appropriate level" to Istanbul for talks with Russia in order to determine the scope of the Russian delegation’s authority.

The source noted that Ukraine wants to establish whether the Russian team has the mandate to make any decisions.

At the same time, if the Russian delegation is ready for "serious talks," the Ukrainian side may engage in dialogue.

However, if the Russian delegation shows no serious approach to the negotiations, Ukraine may withdraw from further discussions.

"We will have grounds to conclude that this is a Russian charade rather than meaningful work for peace," the Reuters source added.

Talks in Turkey

It is currently confirmed that Putin will not attend the meeting in Turkey.

President Zelenskyy has arrived in Ankara.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for negotiations with Ukraine.

It is also confirmed that the Russian delegation has arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

