’High-altitude attack’: Air Force on specifics of Russia’s latest Shahed strike

Russia is resorting to a new tactic — mass launching of Shahed drones from high altitudes. This has significantly complicated their interception, but the effectiveness of Ukraine’s air defense system remains consistently high.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing ArmyInform, Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discussed the situation on Suspilne News.

According to him, Russia continues to improve both the visual design of the Shahed drones and their technical characteristics and operational tactics. Despite that, the Defense Forces manage to hold the line.

During the overnight attack, Ukraine employed fighter aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, interceptor drones, and electronic warfare systems. Out of 112 drones launched, 76 were shot down.

"Of course, some hits occurred. And of course, some drones crashed after being downed. Unfortunately, the enemy now uses simultaneous waves of strike drones along with decoy drones. These high-altitude attacks make it virtually impossible for mobile fire teams to operate. It’s extremely difficult to work under such conditions. And yet, as you can see, the result speaks for itself — our air defense remains highly effective," Ihnat said.

As previously reported, Ihnat noted that on the night of May 7, 2025, Russian forces carried out an atypical aerial attack, which took place in several waves.