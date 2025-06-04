SSU’s operation "Web" can be put on par with elimination of Bin Laden - Senator Blumenthal

Senator Richard Blumenthal, commenting on the SSU's operation "Web", compared it to the operation that killed terrorist Osama bin Laden.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Politico.

He called Operation Web a proof of Ukraine's agility and determination.

Read more: SSU’s "Pavutyna" operation has raised level of escalation, US tries to avoid it - Kellogg

These strikes, according to Blumenthal, refute "the false narrative that Ukraine is losing the war" and could change the momentum in Washington in favor of increasing aid to Ukraine.

"They can hit air bases 4,000 miles away from Ukraine. They can strike anywhere," the senator said.

"The sheer skill and audacity of these attacks can be put on a par with the U.S. raid on Osama bin Laden and the Israeli pager operation as one of the greatest military achievements of recent years," he added.

Also read: SBU's Operation "Spider's Web" raised the level of escalation, the US is trying to avoid it, - Kellogg

SSU's special operation "Web"

According to Censor.NET's sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation "Web", launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The attack targeted the Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo airfields. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22 M3.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation, which was hit today as a result of the SSU's special operation, was $7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on operation "Web".

On June 3, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been downed as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on June 1, 2025.

Several media outlets also reported that Ukraine had not informed the administration of US President Donald Trump in advance of the SSU's special operation "Web" against Russian airfields with strategic bombers.

At the same time, according to CNN, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel received regular updates on the SSU's special operation to target Russian long-range aircraft.

See more: Operation "Spider Web": four Tu-22 and three Tu-95 aircraft destroyed at Russian airbase "Belaya". PHOTOS