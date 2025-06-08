Russia launched 3 missiles and 49 drones at night. 40 UAVs were neutralized - Air Force

On the night of June 8, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones, as well as an Onyx anti-ship missile (launched from Crimea), two Kh-59/69 guided missiles (launched from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the main areas of the air strike were the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 09.00 a.m., air defense neutralized 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south, north, and center of the country. 22 were shot down by firepower, 18 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Read more: 7 out of 7 missiles shot down and 167 drones neutralized - Air Force

Where are the consequences?

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 5 locations.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on Saturday evening, June 7, Russian invaders launched attack drones to attack Ukraine. Later, it became known that the Ruscists attacked the Zhytomyr region with drones: an enterprise was burning. A man was wounded in Kramatorsk.