We are working to surprise enemy with new, equally painful surprises: SSU reported on implementation of special operation "Pavutina" (Spider’s Web). VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine has released a new video about the special operation "Pavutina" (Spider's Web), which resulted in the downing of 41 military aircraft at 4 racist airfields at once.

According to the SSU, the footage shows the chronology of events: how one of the largest attacks was prepared and implemented in the enemy's deep rear.

"The SSU has been and will continue to beat the enemy even where he considers himself unreachable! We are working to surprise him with new surprises. No less painful than Operation Web," said SSU Head Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk.

As noted, this special operation was a response to massive rocket attacks on Ukrainian cities, hospitals, and energy infrastructure.

"This plan was directly led by SSU Head Maliuk on behalf of the President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the preparation of the special operation was carried out in the utmost secrecy.

First, the SSU sent FPV drones to Russia, and then modular wooden houses. Already on the territory of Russia, the drones were hidden under the roofs of the houses, placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were remotely opened, and the drones flew to hit the designated targets - Russian bombers," the statement said.

"According to the laws and customs of war, we have worked out absolutely legitimate targets - military airfields and aircraft that bomb our peaceful cities. Therefore, we are actually demilitarising Russia," Maliuk said.

The SSU reminds that on 1 June, the Service conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously destroy four military airfields in the rear of Russia: "Olenia, Ivanovo, Diaghilev and Belaya. The strategic aviation of the aggressor state was based there, which regularly shells peaceful Ukrainian cities.

The estimated cost of the equipment destroyed in the SSU's Pavetina operation exceeds USD 7 billion.

The total losses of enemy aircraft amounted to 41 units, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, An-12, and Il-78.

