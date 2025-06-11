I regret some of my posts about Trump, they went too far - Musk

Businessman and billionaire Elon Musk said that his posts about US President Donald Trump last week "went too far."

He announced this on the social network X.

"I regret some of my posts about President Trump last week. They went too far," he said.

The conflict between Musk and Trump

As a reminder, a conflict has broken out between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. They exchanged mutual accusations.

For example, Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Musk, who criticized the massive tax and spending bill.

Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

And then he launched a poll on his X account to create a new party in the United States.

Musk said that US President Donald Trump was involved in the Epstein files.

Trump said that Elon Musk has lost his mind.

