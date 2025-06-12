Putin orders airfields to be prepared so that planes "do not stand in open field"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered to prepare airfields and bases so that military equipment does not stand in an open field.

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, he said this during a meeting.

"It is important to calculate the needs in advance and start preparing the infrastructure for the deployment of new weapons systems, including bases, arsenals, airfields, etc.," he said.

According to Putin, a programme should be created that would include the allocation of money for the construction and modernisation of bases, arsenals and airfields.

"Leaders who are not living a good life come in and ask us to shift these costs to other more important items. But what does this lead to? It leads to a new weapons system appearing and then standing in an open field. And it requires faster modernisation and additional costs," the Kremlin dictator added.

SSU Special Operation "Pavutyna"

According to Censor.NET sources, on June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed "Pavutyna," launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic aviation airfields.

The airfields targeted included "Olenya", "Belaya", "Dyagilevo", and "Ivanovo". A total of 41 Russian aircraft were hit, including A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M3 models.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated value of the strategic aviation assets damaged in today’s operation amounts to approximately $7 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was briefed on Operation "Pavutyna" by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk.

On 3 June, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been damaged as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on 1 June 2025.

A number of media outlets also reported that Ukraine had not informed US President Donald Trump's administration in advance of the SSU's "Pavutyna" special operation against Russian airfields with strategic bombers.

