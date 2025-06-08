Russia has begun building shelters for aircraft at its military bases. VIDEO

Russia has begun to build aircraft shelters at its military bases, as evidenced by satellite images.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian service of Radio Liberty.

Traces of shelter construction work can be seen on satellite images of Kirovske airfield in occupied Crimea, as well as in Sevastopol, Hvardiyske, and Saki, OSINT analyst Def Mon reported on the social network X.

In Russia, similar work is being carried out in Yeysk, Krymsk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Khanskaya air base in Adygea, Millerovo, Akhtubinsk, Borisoglebsk, Kursk, and Lipetsk, as well as at the strategic aviation base in Engels (see video).

Also read: Operation Spider Web: Germany estimates 10% damage to Russian strategic aviation

SBU special operation "Web"

On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation called 'Spider's Web', launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s, and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of enemy strategic aviation, which was hit as a result of the SSU's Pavlina special operation, is USD 7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, on Operation Spider's Web.

On 3 June, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been downed as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on 1 June 2025.

Several media also reported that Ukraine had not informed the administration of US President Donald Trump in advance of the SSU's Pavetina special operation against Russian airfields with strategic bombers.

In Russia, similar work is being carried out in Yeysk, Krymsk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Khansk airbase in Adygea, Miller, Akhtubinsk, Borisoglebsk, Kursk, and Lipetsk, as well as at the strategic aviation base in Engels (see video).