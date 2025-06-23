Russia has completed the investigation into the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall on March 22, 2024, and stated that it was committed in the "interests of the current leadership of Ukraine in order to destabilize the political situation."

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

It noted that preparations for the attack in Crocus lasted several months, some terrorists allegedly arrived in Russia from abroad, where they received initial training. Others were in Russia.

In addition, some of the defendants "processed firearms and, realizing that they could not be used for peaceful purposes, handed them over to members of the terrorist organization." The weapons were brought to Kaspiysk, and then, just before the attack, to the Moscow region.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that the terrorist attack was committed by members of the Wilayat Khorasan terrorist organization (banned in Russia), as well as "their accomplices."

"It has been established that this inhuman crime was planned and committed in the interests of the current leadership of Ukraine in order to destabilize the political situation in our country," they said.

Some of the accused also allegedly planned to blow up an entertainment complex in Kaspiysk, Dagestan.

Terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow

As a reminder, on the evening of March 22, 2024, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. Later, a fire broke out in the building. On the morning of March 23, the head of the FSB reported to Putin that 11 people had been detained, including "all 4 terrorists." According to the latest reports, 143 people were killed in the shooting at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists who opened fire at the Crocus City Hall concert hall intended to flee to Ukraine. Later, Putin admitted that "radical Islamists" carried out the March 22 attack at the Crocus City Hall, but he believes that "those who are fighting Russia with the hands of the Kyiv regime" were the masterminds.

Iranian media reported that ISIS terrorists announced a new terrorist attack in Russia "very soon."

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine of terrorist attacks on Russian territory and demanded the arrest and extradition of "all persons involved in the attacks," including the arrest of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk.

FSB Director Bortnikov also said that Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom were behind the terrorist attack in the Moscow region.

Later, Putin hinted at revenge for the attack.