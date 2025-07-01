Trump reacted harshly to Musk’s criticism: Without subsidies, Elon would have to return home to South Africa. Maybe DOGE should consider this?

US President Donald Trump has reacted harshly to Elon Musk's public criticism of the government's spending and tax bill.

According to Censor.NET, Trump posted the relevant post on Truth Social.

"Elon probably receives more subsidies than anyone in history by a huge margin, and without those subsidies, he would probably have to shut down his business and go home to South Africa," Trump said.

According to Trump, in this case, there would be "no rocket launches, no satellites, no electric cars, and the country would save a fortune".

"Perhaps we should ask DOGE to look at this issue carefully and thoroughly," Trump added.

Read more: Vance says Musk is making "huge mistake" by going after Trump on social media

The conflict between Musk and Trump

As a reminder, a conflict has broken out between billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump. They exchanged mutual accusations.

For example, Trump said he was "very disappointed" with Musk, who criticized the massive tax and spending bill.

Musk said that it was thanks to his support that Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

And then he launched a poll on his X account to create a new party in the United States.

Musk said that US President Donald Trump was involved in the Epstein files.

Trump said that Elon Musk has lost his mind.

Read more: I regret some of my posts about Trump, they went too far - Musk