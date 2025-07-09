Brekelmans after shelling of Ukraine: Russia wants to continue war for sake of imperialism

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that Ukraine wants to negotiate for peace, while Russia wants to continue the war for imperialist purposes.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian terror does not stop - the largest air attack (728 drones, 13 missiles) throughout Ukraine. Ukraine wants to negotiate for peace, but Russia wants to continue the war for imperialism. All of Ukraine's partners should provide more support. And significantly increase pressure on Putin," Brekelmans said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, air defense was operating in Kyiv, and there was a threat to the western regions. Later, it became known that Lutsk suffered the most massive attack with missiles and drones: there was damage and a fire at the enterprise.

It was also noted that 29 drones were destroyed over the Cherkasy region at night, but there were no consequences. In addition, as reported, a company in Trebukhiv, Brovary district, is on fire due to a nighttime Russian attack.

According to the Air Force, Russia fired 728 Shaheds, 7 cruise missiles, and 6 Kindzals at Ukraine at night.

