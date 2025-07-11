SBI conducts searches at Kubrakov’s place - source

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting searches at the home of former Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to sources.

According to the source, the searches are being conducted as part of a case of possible fraudulent actions by MP Yevhen Shevchenko, who was previously notified of suspicion of high treason.

The sources said that the MP had cheated businessmen out of more than UAH 14 million to buy fertilisers from Belarus. Oleksandr Kubrakov may have helped Shevchenko with this.

The case of the "servant of the people" Yevhen Shevchenko

As Censor.NET previously reported, on 20 April 2021, MP from the "Servant of the People" party Yevhen Shevchenko met with Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, in Minsk and stated that the Belarusian dictator was not only respected but loved in Ukraine.

This visit was condemned in Ukraine, and on 24 May 2021, Shevchenko was expelled from the "Servant of the People" faction.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Shevchenko had held secret talks with self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the request of the Ukrainian special services. According to Budanov, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine uses Shevchenko's connections.

On 8 November 2024, Shevchenko called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in dialogue with Russia and said he had allegedly written a letter to Donald Trump "to help stop further authoritarianism, dictatorship and lawlessness".

On 14 November, the SSU notified the MP of suspicion of high treason.

On 13 June 2025, Shevchenko was notified of a new suspicion of high treason.

