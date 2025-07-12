Shabunin’s suspicion is mixture of worthlessness, selective injustice and persecution by State Bureau of Investigation - Radina, member of Servant of People faction

The suspicion of Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, is political persecution.

The chair of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, MP from the Servant of the People party Anastasia Radina, wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The suspicion of Vitaliy Shabunin is another example of a mix of insignificance, selective justice, and persecution by the State Bureau of Investigation on the principle of "friends everything, enemies the law," the MP said.

"Sooner or later, we will eradicate this. Political persecution in Ukraine has never ended well. My support goes out to Vitalii, his wife, and children," Radina added.

Read more: Shabunin, who criticised Zelenskyy, accused of evading military service and fraud

As a reminder, Zelenskyy's critic Shabunin was notified of being suspected of evading military service and fraud.

Earlier it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the Servant of the People faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.