Rada plans to dismiss current government on July 16 – media

The Verkhovna Rada plans to dismiss the current government led by Denys Shmyhal on Wednesday, July 16. New ministers are expected to be appointed the following day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by sources of Ukrainska Pravda in the Cabinet of Ministers and parliament.

According to the publication, the appointment of the new Cabinet is scheduled in the Verkhovna Rada for Thursday, July 17 — the day after the government’s resignation vote.

On July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed First Vice Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine.

Earlier reports from several People`s Deputies and media outlets indicated that the President’s Office is preparing to dismiss Denys Shmyhal’s government. Yuliia Svyrydenko, the First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, is expected to replace him as Prime Minister, alongside changes to several other ministers.

Additionally, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov may be appointed ambassador to the United States, where his family resides. According to the head of state, this could trigger significant reshuffles in the Cabinet.

