Rada supports Ukraine’s withdrawal from Ottawa Convention

MPs have denounced the Ottawa Convention, which banned the use of anti-personnel mines.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 0329. 299 MPs voted in favour, 305 voted for its urgent signing.

On 29 June, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention.

Ukraine had signed the Ottawa Convention in February 1999 in New York. The Verkhovna Rada ratified it in May 2005.

The Ottawa Convention

The Ottawa Convention was signed in 1997. The aim is to completely eliminate anti-personnel mines through an international ban on their use, which should reduce civilian casualties. The signatory countries pledged not to use, produce or transfer these mines.

The Baltic States, Poland and Ukraine have previously announced their withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.

On 24 April, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs signed a law on the country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use, stockpiling and production of unguided anti-personnel mines.

In early June, the Estonian parliament passed a law on the country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on the prohibition of the use of anti-personnel mines.

Also in June, the Polish Sejm passed a bill to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention, which banned the use, production, stockpiling and transfer of anti-personnel mines.

Lithuania and Finland plan to start producing anti-personnel mines in 2025 due to the threat from Russia. Some of the products may be supplied to Ukraine.

