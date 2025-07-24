US and EU signed arms deal, some to be sent to Ukraine - Trump

Donald Trump said that the US and the EU had signed an agreement under which the EU would pay the US 100% of the cost of all weapons, which would then be distributed and sent to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Thus, the United States will send weapons to the EU, and then the EU member states will distribute them. Most of it will go to the needs of the Armed Forces.

"They are going to spend this money in the US on our defence companies, and we are going to send them (weapons - Ed.) to them, and they will distribute the equipment we send. Frankly, this is how it should have been three years ago," the US leader said.

Recall that U.S. President Trump announced agreements with NATO regarding arms supplies to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that NATO will pay for the weapons for Ukraine, which will be produced by the United States of America.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Russia with "very harsh tariffs" if a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

In addition, the United States is preparing to send Ukraine Patriot systems from a country that has as many as 17 such systems in service.

