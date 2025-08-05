Court remands Haidai in custody for 60 days; bail set at 10 million hryvnias

The former head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai, was imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million.

Investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), Ihor Strohyi, partially granted the motion of an NABU detective and imposed pretrial detention on the former head of Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhii Haidai.

Additionally, the HACC set a number of procedural obligations for Haidai, including:

appearing upon summons by the detective, prosecutor, or investigative judge;

not leaving Uzhhorod without permission;

notifying the detective and prosecutor of any change of residence or employment;

surrendering his foreign passport;

refraining from communication with other suspects;

not visiting a certain military unit;

wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet.

It was noted that fragments of conversations between case figures were heard during the detention hearing.

Besides mentions of Haidai’s connections with Head of the Office of the President Yermak, agreements were presented on the distribution of funds and involvement of acquaintances who are forensic experts to resolve potential issues.

Earlier, the HACC took into custody another person involved in the case, MP from the Servant of the People party Oleksii Kuznietsov.

The HACC also chose a measure of restraint for Zaporizhzhia businessman Vladyslav Marchenko, whose company produces drones.

A corruption scheme involving drones

Recall that on August 2, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received reports from NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko. It was noted that one of the Ukrainian MPs, as well as heads of district and city administrations and servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine, were exposed for bribery.

Additionally, NABU reported uncovering large-scale corruption involving inflated prices in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems, with a sitting MP among the suspects.

The Anti-Corruption Action Center reported that among the suspects is Servant of the People MP Oleksii Kuznietsov.

Earlier, it was reported that among the persons exposed by NABU and SAPO in a corruption scheme for the purchase of drones for the military is Serhii Haidai, the former head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and now the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration.

On Saturday, 2 August, the government proposed to dismiss the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai, from his post.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the head of the Rubizhne City Military Administration in Luhansk region, Andrii Yurchenko, and the head of the Mukachevo District State Administration, Serhii Haidai.

