Indian refineries suspend purchases of Russian oil due to Trump’s tariffs - Bloomberg

India's state-owned refineries are refusing to buy Russian oil as Washington increases pressure on New Delhi by imposing stiff duties of 25%.

Bloomberg writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

Companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum plan to stop buying crude oil in the upcoming procurement cycle until there are clear government recommendations.

"This will affect the purchase of Russian Urals cargoes for loading in October," the article says.

So far, India has not officially announced any instructions to refineries to stop buying Russian oil.

A former director of Bharat Petroleum's refineries said that "there will be some disruptions for a period of time, but crude oil supply and demand will balance out" and Middle Eastern oil will be the main substitute if Russian supplies become more difficult.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that Indian refineries are awaiting government guidance on whether to continue buying Russian oil after the US decision to impose additional 25% duties on Indian goods.

US duties against India for buying Russian oil

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that from 1 August 2025, he would impose a 25% duty on imported goods from India, as the country is one of the largest importers of Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump's adviser, Stephen Miller , said that India was actually financing Russia's war against Ukraine by buying oil from Moscow.

Subsequently, the Indian Foreign Ministry commented on US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent duty, calling such actions "unfair and unreasonable".

