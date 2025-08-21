Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, he named a condition.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.

Putin is ready, according to the Russian minister, only if all issues that require discussion at the highest level are well worked out.

"When and if it comes to signing future agreements with Ukraine, the question of the legitimacy of the signatories on the Ukrainian side will arise," he added.

Earlier, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that Putin had agreed to a bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A Trump administration official and a person close to the administration said that the US Secret Service is planning a meeting between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin in Budapest.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk opposed the holding of talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin in Budapest.

In turn, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Hungary had twice offered to hold peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and that this offer remained in force.

